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Brock Burke News: Nabs hold in rocky outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 12:41pm

Burke pitched two-thirds of an inning and picked up the hold after allowing two earned runs on two hits and no walks in a 9-4 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Burke entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with Cincinnati holding a three-run lead. The 29-year-old allowed a single to Brandon Marsh, which was followed up by a two-run home run by Edmundo Sosa to cut the Reds lead to 5-4. Despite the rocky appearance, Burke picked up his fifth hold of the season. Before this outing, the left-hander allowed just one earned run over his previous seven relief appearances.

Brock Burke
Cincinnati Reds
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