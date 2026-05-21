Brock Burke News: Struggles in relief
Burke pitched two-thirds of an inning and picked up the hold after allowing two earned runs on two hits and no walks in a 9-4 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Burke entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with Cincinnati leading 5-2. The 29-year-old then allowed a single to Brandon Marsh, which was followed up by a two-run homer by Edmundo Sosa to cut the Reds lead to 5-4. Despite the rocky appearance, Burke picked up his fifth hold of the season. Before this outing, the left-hander allowed just one earned run over his past seven relief appearances.
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