Brock Rodden News: Contract selected

The Mariners selected Rodden's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodden will come up from the minors to replace Colt Emerson, who landed on the injured list Friday with a wrist injury. Rodden, 26, has spent the entire season at Triple-A, slashing .261/.342/.497 with 19 homers, 65 RBI, 53 runs scored and eight steals over 92 games. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth Friday in what will be his MLB debut.