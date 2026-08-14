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Brock Rodden News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 1:50pm

The Mariners selected Rodden's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodden will come up from the minors to replace Colt Emerson, who landed on the injured list Friday with a wrist injury. Rodden, 26, has spent the entire season at Triple-A, slashing .261/.342/.497 with 19 homers, 65 RBI, 53 runs scored and eight steals over 92 games. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth Friday in what will be his MLB debut.

Brock Rodden
Seattle Mariners
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