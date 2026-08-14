Brock Rodden News: Contract selected
The Mariners selected Rodden's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Rodden will come up from the minors to replace Colt Emerson, who landed on the injured list Friday with a wrist injury. Rodden, 26, has spent the entire season at Triple-A, slashing .261/.342/.497 with 19 homers, 65 RBI, 53 runs scored and eight steals over 92 games. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth Friday in what will be his MLB debut.
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