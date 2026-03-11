Brock Selvidge Injury: Requires season-ending surgery

Selvidge recently underwent internal brace surgery on his left elbow and will miss the 2026 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Selvidge is one of the Yankees' better pitching prospects and flashed a fastball that reached 97 miles per hour earlier this spring before he suffered the elbow injury. He previously dealt with a pinched nerve in his biceps that required surgery in 2024. The 6-foot-3 southpaw turns 24 in August and logged 75 innings at Double-A last season, and he will probably return to Double-A when healthy in 2027.