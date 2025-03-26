Brock Selvidge Injury: Shelved to begin season

Double-A Somerset placed Selvidge (bicep) on its 60-day injured list March 19.

Selvidge didn't appear in any games for Somerset after July 6 last season due to biceps inflammation, finishing the campaign with a 4.25 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 83:40 K:BB in 84.2 innings. It's unclear if the same injury or a different one will result in him being shelved to begin the 2025 season, but in any case, Selvidge shouldn't be expected to return to game action until at least late May.