Brock Stewart Injury: Faces hitters Thursday

Stewart (shoulder) threw a simulated inning of live batting practice Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Assuming Stewart checked out fine coming out of Thursday's workout, he could be cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate during the upcoming week to begin a rehab assignment. Before landing on the injured list July 31 due to right shoulder tendinitis, Stewart had logged a 2.45 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB while collecting one save and four holds in 14.2 innings out of the Los Angeles bullpen.