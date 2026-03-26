Brock Stewart Injury: Facing hitters Friday
Stewart (shoulder) will begin throwing live batting practice Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Stewart is lined up to throw a second round of live BP on Tuesday, and if he gets through both sessions without any problems, the Dodgers may send him out on a rehab assignment. Once healthy, the 34-year-old righty could take on a high-leverage role after finishing 2025 with a 2.63 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 37.2 innings.
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