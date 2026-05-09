Brock Stewart Injury: Lands on IL with bone spur

The Dodgers placed Stewart on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left foot bone spur, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

Stewart was cleared to make his 2026 debut Wednesday after opening the season on the 15-day IL while continuing to recover from right shoulder surgery that he underwent in September. He appeared in two games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings while striking out three batters. Stewart is eligible to return from the IL in late May, though it's unclear whether he'll be ready by then or need more time to recover. Blake Snell (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.