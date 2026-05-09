Brock Stewart Injury: Looking at three-week timeline

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday that he expects Stewart (foot) will be on the 15-day injured list for approximately three weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stewart landed on the 15-day IL earlier in the day due to a left foot bone spur, which corresponded with Blake Snell being activated from the IL. Given the timeline, Stewart will be on the shelf until at least late May, though it's unclear whether he'll need to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers.