Brock Stewart Injury: Moves rehab stint to Triple-A

Stewart (shoulder) has had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Ontario to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per MLB.com.

Stewart appeared in two games for Ontario, allowing one hit while striking out three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings. He then debuted for OKC on Tuesday, fanning two batters across one perfect frame. It's not clear how many more rehab outings Stewart will need before being activated, but he appears to be progressing well and seems likely to be ready to join the big-league bullpen in the relatively near future.