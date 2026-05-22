Brock Stewart Injury: Resumes throwing
Stewart (foot) has started a throwing program, per MLB.com.
Stewart made his season debut May 6 after recovering from a shoulder injury. However, he landed on the 15-day IL three days later due to a bone spur in his left foot. Stewart was given a three-week timeline by manager Dave Roberts after he landed on the shelf, and that still appears to be in play given the reliever's recent return to throwing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now