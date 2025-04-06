Fantasy Baseball
Brock Stewart headshot

Brock Stewart Injury: Setback to hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 9:57pm

Stewart recently felt tightness in his injured hamstring and his timetable to return has been pushed back, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Stewart left a spring training appearance March 15 with a left hamstring strain and began the season on the injured list. He had hoped to begin a minor-league rehab assignment last week before the setback. A timetable for his return should come into focus later this week, according to Twins President Derek Falvey.

Brock Stewart
Minnesota Twins
