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Brock Stewart Injury: Shelved to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 9:41am

The Dodgers placed Stewart (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.

Stewart is still working his way back from a right shoulder debridement procedure he underwent last September. The right-handed reliever has been throwing off a mound and the hope is his stay on the injured list will be brief.

Brock Stewart
Los Angeles Dodgers
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