Brock Stewart Injury: Shelved to begin season
The Dodgers placed Stewart (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Stewart is still working his way back from a right shoulder debridement procedure he underwent last September. The right-handed reliever has been throwing off a mound and the hope is his stay on the injured list will be brief.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Stewart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Stewart See More