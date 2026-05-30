Brock Stewart Injury: Still feeling discomfort in foot

Stewart faced live hitters early this past week but is still experiencing discomfort in his left foot, per MLB.com.

Stewart landed on the 15-day injured list May 9 due to a bone spur in his left foot. He was originally given a three-week timeline to return, but that period has since come to pass. It's not clear how much of a setback the continued foot discomfort will result in for Stewart. To this point surgery hasn't been on the table, but that could change if the discomfort persists.