Brock Stewart Injury: Still feeling discomfort in foot
Stewart faced live hitters early this past week but is still experiencing discomfort in his left foot, per MLB.com.
Stewart landed on the 15-day injured list May 9 due to a bone spur in his left foot. He was originally given a three-week timeline to return, but that period has since come to pass. It's not clear how much of a setback the continued foot discomfort will result in for Stewart. To this point surgery hasn't been on the table, but that could change if the discomfort persists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now