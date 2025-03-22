Brock Stewart Injury: Will begin season on IL

Stewart (hamstring) will begin the season on the injured list as he builds up to be ready for the regular season, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He threw 20 pitches in a minor league game Saturday.

Stewart departed his last Grapefruit League appearance March 15 with a left hamstring issue. It was a minor setback and he's back to throwing in games, but the Twins want to play it safe with his return. He could be activated from the injured list in early April.