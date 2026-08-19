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Brock Stewart News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Dodgers reinstated Stewart (shoulder) from the injured list Wednesday.

Stewart landed on the injured list at the end of July due to shoulder tendinitis, and he's now been cleared to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen without playing in any rehab games. The 34-year-old lefty has given up just four earned runs in 14.2 innings this season, and he could be a candidate to pick up an occasional save while Edwin Diaz (neck) is on the injured list.

Brock Stewart
Los Angeles Dodgers
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