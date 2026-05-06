Brock Stewart News: Ready for 2026 debut

The Dodgers reinstated Stewart (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Los Angeles optioned left-hander Jake Eder to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Stewart, who has been given the green light to join the big club for the first time in 2026 after completing his recovery from the right shoulder debridement procedure he required last September. Stewart recently wrapped up an impressive eight-appearance rehab assignment between Single-A Ontario and Triple-A Oklahoma City during which he struck out 13 batters and allowed four hits and three walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. The Dodgers may start him out with some lower-leverage appearances out of the bullpen, but Stewart could quickly work his way into the setup mix.