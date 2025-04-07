Brody McCullough Injury: On shelf with forearm injury

Double-A Knoxville placed McCullough on the 60-day injured list with a forearm injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Knee and lat injuries limited McCullough to 14.2 innings in 2024, and now he'll miss at least a good chunk of 2025 with this forearm injury. The 24-year-old righty has the tools to start, but durability is becoming an issue that could push him to the bullpen long term.