Brody McCullough Injury: On shelf with forearm injury
Double-A Knoxville placed McCullough on the 60-day injured list with a forearm injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.
Knee and lat injuries limited McCullough to 14.2 innings in 2024, and now he'll miss at least a good chunk of 2025 with this forearm injury. The 24-year-old righty has the tools to start, but durability is becoming an issue that could push him to the bullpen long term.
