Brody McCullough Injury: Opts for season-ending surgery

Double-A Knoxville placed McCullough (forearm) on its full-season injured list Friday after the right-hander opted for season-ending surgery, Greg Huss of NorthSideBound.com reports.

The Cubs haven't relayed whether McCullough's procedure was a Tommy John surgery or a flexor tendon repair surgery, but the right-hander won't pitch this season, and his availability for the start of the 2026 season would seem to be in jeopardy. McCullough will turn 25 years old later this month and has tossed just 14.2 total innings in the minors since the beginning of the 2024 season.