Brooks Baldwin headshot

Brooks Baldwin Injury: Day-to-day with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that is day-to-day with right elbow soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Baldwin hasn't seen any Cactus League action since last week, as he felt soreness while throwing to bases recently. It doesn't appear at this point to be an injury that threatens his Opening Day availability. Baldwin is expected to open the season in a reserve role with Chicago.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Baldwin See More
