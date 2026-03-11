Brooks Baldwin Injury: Day-to-day with sore elbow
White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that is day-to-day with right elbow soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Baldwin hasn't seen any Cactus League action since last week, as he felt soreness while throwing to bases recently. It doesn't appear at this point to be an injury that threatens his Opening Day availability. Baldwin is expected to open the season in a reserve role with Chicago.
