Brooks Baldwin Injury: Diagnosed with elbow inflammation
Baldwin has been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Baldwin underwent imaging after he felt soreness throwing to the bases recently, and he figures to be shut down for at least the next few days. Baldwin is expected to fill a utility role for the White Sox this season after posting a .697 OPS across 328 plate appearances during the 2025 campaign.
