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Brooks Baldwin Injury: Had season-ending elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Baldwin underwent season-ending internal brace surgery April 1 to repair a right UCL tear, Brooke Fletcher of the Chicago Sports Network reports.

Baldwin was hurt during spring training and eventually diagnosed with a sprained UCL. The utility player elected to have surgery rather than rest and rehab, which has ended his 2026 campaign before it starts. Baldwin is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
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