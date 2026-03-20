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Brooks Baldwin Injury: Limited progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Baldwin (elbow) has yet to resume throwing, MLB.com reports.

Baldwin hasn't appeared in a spring training game since March 6 due to right elbow soreness and has been considered day-to-day since. Manager Will Venable said that Baldwin has felt some improvement, but he hasn't progressed much in terms of on-field work.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
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