Brooks Baldwin Injury: Limited progress
Baldwin (elbow) has yet to resume throwing, MLB.com reports.
Baldwin hasn't appeared in a spring training game since March 6 due to right elbow soreness and has been considered day-to-day since. Manager Will Venable said that Baldwin has felt some improvement, but he hasn't progressed much in terms of on-field work.
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