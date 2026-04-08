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Brooks Baldwin Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The White Sox transferred Baldwin (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction is merely a formality, as Baldwin is already slated to miss the rest of the season after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow last Wednesday. The utility player will cede his spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster to left-hander Tyler Schweitzer, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
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