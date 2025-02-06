Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brooks Baldwin headshot

Brooks Baldwin News: Chance to begin season at SS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Baldwin could begin the 2025 season as the White Sox starting shortstop, Chris Getz of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox have a particularly uncertain outlook at shortstop, with Baldwin, Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth all potential candidates. Baldwin has the advantage of big-league experience as well as defensive versatility. His big-league debut didn't go well in 2024 -- he maintained a .249 wOBA and 58 wRC+ in 121 plate appearances -- but his ability to play second base and shortstop as well as some outfield should keep him in consideration for a significant role to begin the 2025 campaign.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now