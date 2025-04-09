Brooks Baldwin News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Baldwin will begin Thursdays game on the bench after he started in each of the last six games while playing four different positions (second base, shortstop, left field and right field). The White Sox haven't settled on a permanent spot for Baldwin, but the switch-hitting utility player should continue to hold down a near-everyday role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now