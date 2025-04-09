Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Baldwin News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Baldwin will begin Thursdays game on the bench after he started in each of the last six games while playing four different positions (second base, shortstop, left field and right field). The White Sox haven't settled on a permanent spot for Baldwin, but the switch-hitting utility player should continue to hold down a near-everyday role.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
