Brooks Baldwin News: Records first steal
Baldwin went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Red Sox.
Baldwin had gone 0-for-11 over his previous four games before logging his first multi-hit effort of the season. The steal was also his first of the season, while the RBI he earned on an eighth-inning single was the first run he's knocked in since April 4. The utility player is batting .237 (9-for-38) with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored over 12 contests. He's carving out a decent share of playing time despite not focusing on a single position, but playing for the White Sox will likely prevent him from racking up significant counting stats.
