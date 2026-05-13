Brooks Kriske headshot

Brooks Kriske Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Athletics placed Kriske on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement.

Kriske was removed from his appearance Tuesday due to a shoulder issue, and he'll now officially be sidelined for at least the next 15 days after being diagnosed with an impingement. Mason Barnett will come up from Triple-A Las Vegas to round out the Athletics' bullpen.

Brooks Kriske
Sacramento Athletics
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