Brooks Kriske headshot

Brooks Kriske Injury: Managing shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Kriske was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with right shoulder soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kriske pitched 1.2 shutout innings during his appearance Tuesday, but his shoulder forced him out of the game midway through the eighth. It's unknown whether he'll spend time on the injured list, but he'll likely be unavailable out of the bullpen for at least a game or two to allow the soreness to subside.

Brooks Kriske
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Kriske See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Kriske See More
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Yankees at Nationals
MLB
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Yankees at Nationals
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 22, 2020