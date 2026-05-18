Brooks Kriske headshot

Brooks Kriske Injury: Shut down at least three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Kriske (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for at least three weeks, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Kriske landed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement. He will need some time to get built back up following the shutdown period, which makes it unlikely Kriske will return until July.

Brooks Kriske
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Kriske See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Kriske See More
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Yankees at Nationals
MLB
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Yankees at Nationals
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 22, 2020