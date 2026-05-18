Brooks Kriske Injury: Shut down at least three weeks
Kriske (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for at least three weeks, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Kriske landed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement. He will need some time to get built back up following the shutdown period, which makes it unlikely Kriske will return until July.
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