Brooks Kriske Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Athletics transferred Kriske (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Kriske remains shut down as he rehabs a right shoulder impingement, and now he's not eligible for activation until after the All-Star break.
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