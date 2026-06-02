Brooks Kriske headshot

Brooks Kriske Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Athletics transferred Kriske (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Kriske remains shut down as he rehabs a right shoulder impingement, and now he's not eligible for activation until after the All-Star break.

Brooks Kriske
Sacramento Athletics
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