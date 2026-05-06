Brooks Kriske headshot

Brooks Kriske News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Athletics selected Kriske's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kriske earned the promotion after posting a 2.25 ERA and 25:11 K:BB over 16 innings with Las Vegas. The 32-year-old will provide Athletics manager Mark Kotsay with a fresh arm for the bullpen.

Brooks Kriske
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Kriske See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Kriske See More
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Yankees at Nationals
MLB
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Yankees at Nationals
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 22, 2020