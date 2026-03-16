Brooks Kriske News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

The Athletics reassigned Kriske to minor-league camp Sunday.

Kriske was one of 11 players sent out in the Athletics' latest round of roster cuts. The 32-year-old right-hander spent most of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level but made 16 appearances in the majors between stops with the Cubs and Twins, pitching to a 7.50 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 18 innings.