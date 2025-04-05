Brooks Lee Injury: Making progress

Lee (back) began playing in rehab games at the Twins' spring training complex earlier this week, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

The 24-year-old infielder developed back trouble toward the end of camp -- the second straight spring in which that's happened, as a herniated disc delayed his 2024 debut until June -- but this year's issue appears far less serious. Lee may need a brief rehab assignment before rejoining the Twins, but he appears to be getting close to activation. With Royce Lewis (hamstring) further behind in his recovery and Jose Miranda batting .158 (3-for-19) with zero extra-base hits so far, the door figures to be open for Lee to take over as Minnesota's starting third baseman as soon as he's cleared to return.