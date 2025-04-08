Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Lee headshot

Brooks Lee Injury: Rehab moving to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 4:12pm

The Twins transferred Lee's (back) rehab assignment to Triple-A St. Paul, and he's starting at second base and batting second in Tuesday's game, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old will move his rehab assignment to the highest level of the minors after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his one appearance with Single-A Fort Myers. Lee played seven innings defensively in that game and will likely need to play a few full games in the field before being cleared to join the Twins.

