Brooks Lee Injury: Requires IL stint
Lee said Sunday that he will start the regular season on the 10-day injured list due to lower-back tightness, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined by the injury the past few days and won't be recovered in time for Thursday's season opener. Lee was expected to have a regular role at third base with Royce Lewis managing a hamstring strain, but now both players will begin the season on the shelf. Willi Castro and Jose Miranda are the likeliest candidates to see action at the hot corner.
