Brooks Lee Injury: Sitting with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Lee was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Boston due to lower-back tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lee has been given the day-to-day label by the team, so there's no reason to believe his injury is anything serious. He'll take a day to recover Thursday; meanwhile, Jose Miranda will pick up some extra reps at the hot corner before the start of the season.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
