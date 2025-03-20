Brooks Lee Injury: Sitting with back tightness

Lee was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Boston due to lower-back tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lee has been given the day-to-day label by the team, so there's no reason to believe his injury is anything serious. He'll take a day to recover Thursday; meanwhile, Jose Miranda will pick up some extra reps at the hot corner before the start of the season.