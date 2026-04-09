Brooks Lee headshot

Brooks Lee News: Absent from Minnesota lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lee is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Tigers.

It's a routine day off after Lee had started each of the previous five contests. Tristan Gray will fill in at shortstop and bat eighth for the Twins.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Lee See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Second Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Second Base
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
41 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
42 days ago