Brooks Lee News: Belts first homer off bench in win

Lee went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Mets.

The former top prospect replaced the injured Carlos Correa (wrist) in the fifth inning, later belting a solo shot in the seventh inning to put the Twins in front 6-3. The status of Correa remains uncertain going forward, but Lee could be primed for more playing time until the former is ready to rejoin the lineup. Through three outings so far this year, Lee has gone 2-for-7 with the aforementioned long ball, two RBI, one walk and one run scored.