Brooks Lee News: Belts solo homer against Cleveland

Lee went 1-for-2 with one walk and a solo homer in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Lee gave the Twins their first run of the game in the eighth inning, when he took Hunter Gaddis deep to right-center field for a solo home run. Lee has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-26 with three walks, two runs scored, one home run and three RBI.