Brooks Lee News: Competing for 2B job

Lee is battling Edouard Julien for the starting second base job this spring with Willi Castro also likely to get time at the position, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Lee started at shortstop in his spring debut Sunday and went 0-for-3.

Lee could make the Opening Day roster and work around the infield as he may be a better option with the glove at third base, but the Twins have decided for now to keep Royce Lewis at the hot corner. It's possible Lee could also begin the season in the minors after posted just a .580 OPS last season in the majors over 50 games. His ability to secure a starting spot or a reserve role will be a key job battle for Minnesota this spring.