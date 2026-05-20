Brooks Lee News: Day off Wednesday
Lee is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
It's a routine day of rest after Lee had started each of the previous 19 contests. Ryan Kreidler will get a turn at shortstop for the Twins in Wednesday's rubber match.
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