Brooks Lee News: Drives in three vs. Washington
Lee went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Nationals.
Lee continued a strong stretch at the plate, ripping a two-RBI double in his first at-bat before adding another run-scoring double in the ninth inning. The infielder has been one of Minnesota's hottest hitters lately, batting .362 over his last 12 games. On the season, Lee is slashing .270/.323/.435 with five homers, four doubles, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases across 124 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Lee See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brooks Lee See More