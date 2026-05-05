Brooks Lee News: Drives in three vs. Washington

Lee went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Nationals.

Lee continued a strong stretch at the plate, ripping a two-RBI double in his first at-bat before adding another run-scoring double in the ninth inning. The infielder has been one of Minnesota's hottest hitters lately, batting .362 over his last 12 games. On the season, Lee is slashing .270/.323/.435 with five homers, four doubles, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases across 124 plate appearances.