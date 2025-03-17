Brooks Lee News: First post-Lewis injury start at 3B

Lee is starting at third base and batting seventh in Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Pirates.

Royce Lewis strained his left hamstring strain during Grapefruit League action Sunday and is slated to open the season on the injured list. Lee could be the first choice to occupy the hot corner while Lewis is shelved, which would lead to more reps at second base for Willi Castro and Edouard Julien, who is starting at the keystone Monday.