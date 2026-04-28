Brooks Lee headshot

Brooks Lee News: Getting breather Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Lee is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mariners.

It's a well-earned day off for Lee, who had started each of the previous 16 contests. Tristan Gray will grab a start at shortstop and bat eighth for the Twins.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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