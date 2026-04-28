Brooks Lee News: Getting breather Tuesday
Lee is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mariners.
It's a well-earned day off for Lee, who had started each of the previous 16 contests. Tristan Gray will grab a start at shortstop and bat eighth for the Twins.
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