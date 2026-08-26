Brooks Lee News: Goes yard in loss

Lee went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Lee has homered four times over his last 10 games, going 10-for-37 (.271) at the dish in that span. The infielder has just one multi-hit effort, but the uptick in power is a positive. He's batting .247 with a .736 OPS, 21 homers, 70 RBI, 59 runs scored, 21 doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases through 128 contests this year.