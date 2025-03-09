Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Lee News: Hits second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Lee went 1-for-3 with his second home run of the spring in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He's hitting .308 (8-for-26) in nine spring training games.

Lee is competing with Edouard Julien for the starting second base job this spring with Willi Castro also likely to get time at the position. Lee is outperforming Julien so far this spring at the plate and Julien has struggled in the field (two errors Sunday). However, Minnesota's plans for second base or Lee's role isn't clear at this point.

