Brooks Lee News: Hitting bench Sunday
Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Lee had picked up starts in the middle infield in each of the last three contests, but he'll take a seat for the series finale with the Pirates. Carlos Correa (ankle) will return from a one-game absence to start at shortstop, while super-utility man Willi Castro will step in at second base as Harrison Bader enters the starting nine in left field.
