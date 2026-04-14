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Brooks Lee News: Homers again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lee went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Lee continued his recent power surge, leading off the fourth inning with a solo homer off Sonny Gray -- his third long ball of the season. After a slow start to the year, the young infielder has caught fire, homering three times over his last five games. During that stretch, Lee has gone 6-for-19 with six RBI and three runs scored, showing signs that he may be settling into a groove at the plate.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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