Brooks Lee News: Homers in back-to-back games

Lee went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run during the Twins' 7-4 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Lee's solo home run off Eric Lauer in the third inning kick-started the Twins' seven-run frame. Lee has gone deep in back-to-back games and has accrued four RBI over his last three games. In nine outings since April 1, he has gone 8-for-29 (.276) with six RBI and three runs scored.